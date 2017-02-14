Melbourne

London copper extended gains to hit its highest in 20 months on Monday, driven up as supply worries swirled with shipments shut off from the world´s two biggest copper mines. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had rallied 1.4 percent to $6,172 a tonne by 0135 GMT.

Prices earlier marked their strongest since May 2015 at $6,204 a tonne. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper surged 5.6 percent to 50,190 yuan ($7,297) a tonne. Other LME metals also rallied. LME zinc advanced 1.6 percent towards its highest in more than nine years, dragging up sister metal lead by 1 percent.

In Shanghai, zinc rallied 4 percent, while lead and nickel climbed about 3 percent. BHP Billiton´s Escondida in Chile, the world´s largest copper mine, will not be able to meet its contractual obligations on metals shipments after a 2-day-old workers´ strike brought production to a standstill, a company spokesman said on Friday.

0



0







Copper surges was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186037-Copper-surges/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Copper surges" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186037-Copper-surges.