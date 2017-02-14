Karachi

Trading activity remained slow at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,700/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,180/40kg. Ex-Karachi rate also remained firm at Rs6,835/maund and Rs7,325/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

A trader said mills returned to local mills for buying, as Indian exporters backed from delivery of 50,000 bales.

“After announcement of textile package, local industry was focusing on more consumption, but was forced to buy back local cotton after dispute with Indian exporters on prices,” he said.

However, he said lint prices in the local market remained stable, as they moved around the peak prices available worldwide.

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 5,000 bales from six stations in between Rs6,150/maund to Rs7,000/maund.

