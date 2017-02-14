Singapore

Oil prices dipped on Monday on signs that global fuel markets remained bloated despite OPEC-led crude production cuts that have been more successful than most initially expected.

Brent crude futures were trading at $56.62 per barrel at 0707 GMT, down 8 cents from their previous close. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 13 cents at $53.73 a barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia have agreed to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) during the first half of 2017 in a bid to rein in a global fuel supply overhang.

There was scepticism that producers would make the promised cuts, but compliance with the announced reductions is now estimated around 90 percent.

"Traders will be keenly awaiting the release today of OPEC´s monthly report.

0



0







Oil stable was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186034-Oil-stable/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Oil stable" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186034-Oil-stable.