Bengaluru

Gold slipped on Monday as the dollar strengthened against the yen, with the greenback buoyed by a smooth meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that saw no mention of currency policy.

Spot gold had fallen 0.37 percent to $1,229.45 per ounce by 0020 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.41 percent, to $1,230.7. The dollar index was up 0.20 percent. The dollar gained against the yen early on Monday, with the market breathing a sigh of relief as the closely watched two-day U.S.-Japan summit over the weekend was seen to have ended smoothly. A senior Japanese government spokesman said Abe and Trump did not discuss currency issues and that Trump did not request a bilateral trade deal.

At a joint news conference with Abe, Trump avoided repeating harsh campaign rhetoric that accused Japan of taking advantage of U.S. security aid and stealing American jobs.

