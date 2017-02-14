Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar rose to a two-week high versus the yen on Monday, with the market breathing a sigh of relief as the closely watched two-day U.S.-Japan summit held over the weekend was seen to have ended smoothly.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appeared to have established a quick friendship through a hug, a prolonged handshake and rounds of golf, allaying investor fears of the meeting ending acrimoniously with Trump talking tough on trade, currency and security issues.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies was up 0.15 percent at 100.930, close to a near two-week high of 101.010 reached on Friday when pledges of "phenomenal" tax reforms by Trump had boosted the greenback.

The dollar was up 0.65 percent at 113.920 yen, briefly touching 114.170, the highest since Jan. 30. "There is relief that the summit ended without confrontation, and that the joint statement did not directly touch upon currency issues," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities.

There was concern prior to the summit that Trump would reiterate accusations that Japan was one of several countries devaluing their currencies to the disadvantage of the United States.

