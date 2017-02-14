Masayuki Kichikawa
The global economy seems fairly sound now as compared to the last year, as China is supporting its economy through fiscal measures
Point of View was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186031-Point-of-View/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Point of View" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186031-Point-of-View.