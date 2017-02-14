SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat lost ground on Monday, snapping four sessions of gains and falling from its highest in seven months as ample world supplies weighed on the market.

Soybeans slid as all-time high Brazilian production anchored the market which had found support last week in strong Chinese demand, while corn edged lower after closing higher on Friday.

The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract dropped 0.5 percent to $4.46-3/4 a bushel by 0326 GMT. The market closed up 1.2 percent on Friday, after hitting its strongest since July 13 at $4.50-3/4. Corn eased 0.1 percent to $3.74 a bushel and soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $10.55-1/4 a bushel. Wheat has been drawing support from a cut in the U.S. Department of Agriculture´s supply forecasts for the 2016/17 season.

The government reduced its corn supply outlook due to increased use in ethanol production and held its U.S. soybean forecast steady.

The USDA cut its estimate of world wheat ending stocks for 2016-17, largely due to reduced harvest estimates for India and Kazakhstan, although global inventories would still be at a record.

