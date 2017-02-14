Stocks gave up early gains to close little changed on Monday as investors booked profits, though gains in some recently battered stocks helped support market, dealers said.

They added that positivity prevailed in the market for most part of the day, as the index gained 397 points but pressure was witnessed in the market during the latter hours and index fell to close on a flat note.

The KSE-100 shares index gained 0.08 percent or 40.55 points to close at 49,965.63 points. KSE-30 shares index gained 0.30 percent or 81.02 points to end at 27,031.65 points. As many as 434 scrips were active of which 177 advanced, 248 declined and 09 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 362.407 million as compared to 354.875 million shares a day earlier. Analysts said index gained early in the session with interest skewed towards the banking sector as a foreign broker issued a report stated that the central bank could lift rates in the second half of the year. However, profit taking late in the day wiped out earlier gains; resultantly the index closed almost flat.

“Start to the week was on a positive note as investors tracked higher regional markets and global crude. However, market took a nose-dive in final one hour of trading with industrial and consumer sideboards mostly coming under selling pressure,” said Ali Raza at Elixir Securities.

Index climbed during the day to test high above 50,300 level with notable blue chips including United Bank (1.2 percent), Engro Corp (0.9 percent), Oil & Gas Dev Co (1.2 percent) and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim (4.8 percent) lead gains. Steels took the worst hit as all names either hit lower price limit or ended deep in red on an unconfirmed report that auto makers have taken a stay order on recent anti-dumping duties imposed by National Tariff Commission on Chinese steel imports. Similar fate befell third tier speculative plays that also tumbled in absence of strong support. Going forward, analysts see volatile trading in near term with highs above 50K continuing to provide strong resistance. Steel makers along with other industrials are likely to trade lower while court hearing of Panama case that resumes Wednesday further limits excitement from earnings and payout during the ongoing result season.

Companies reflecting highest gains include Wyeth Pakistan up by Rs37.49 to end at Rs4469.99/share and Shell Pakistan up Rs27.96 to end at Rs587.63/share.

Companies reflecting highest losses include Hinopak Motors down Rs73 to Rs1652/share and Sanofi Aventis down Rs64 to end at Rs2736/share. Highest volumes were witnessed in Dost Steels with a turnover of 32.082 million shares. The scrip shed 64 paisas to close at Rs15.04/share. Aisha Steel Mill was second with a turnover of 29.57 million shares. It shed Rs1.01 to end at Rs27.21/share. K-Electric Limited was third with a turnover of 20.823 million shares. It shed 07 paisas to finish at Rs10.14/share.

0



0







PSX sheds gains to close flat on profit-taking was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186028-PSX-sheds-gains-to-close-flat-on-profit-taking/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PSX sheds gains to close flat on profit-taking" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186028-PSX-sheds-gains-to-close-flat-on-profit-taking.