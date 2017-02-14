KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) awarded a tariff of Rs0.3727/kilowatt hour to Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company for transmitting electricity from a Nooriabad power plant to K-Electric’s network, a document said on Monday.

The document said the tariff is applicable for 30 years, commencing from the date of commercial operation and the tariff is based on availability factor of 100 percent with 1.5 percent non-penalised maintenance outages.

Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company Pvt. Limited (STDC) is laying a 96-kilometre transmission line connecting Nooriabad gas-combusted power plants to K-Electric in Karachi. Sindh government set up Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company Pvt. Limited to provide transmission infrastructure to the power projects in Sindh.

The company is setting up an overhead transmission line with a cost of Rs1.864 billion, primarily to transmit power from Sindh Nooriabad Power Company’s power plants to K-Electric’s grid station at KDA scheme 33.

These two gas-run power plants hold a generation capacity of 50 megawatts each. "The main objectives of the transmission project are to provide an economically-viable and environmentally-acceptable power transmission system, close a wide gap between demand and supply of electricity, ensure stable power transmission system for the country and respond to the need of improvement in quality of life through sustainable energy transmission network,"read the document.

Sindh government decided to raise the production capacity of its Nooriabad’s power project by adding another 100MW of unit.

0



0







Nepra awards electricity transmission tariff was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186025-Nepra-awards-electricity-transmission-tariff/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Nepra awards electricity transmission tariff" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186025-Nepra-awards-electricity-transmission-tariff.