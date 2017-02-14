ISLAMABAD: Government brought down electricity outage span for industrial consumers to zero within the past three years, a senior official said on Monday.

“With concerted efforts there has been considerable decrease in load shedding in the country... For Industrial consumers the load shedding has become zero,” said Younus Dagha, secretary water and power at a meeting of the economic coordination committee of the cabinet (ECC).

“In urban areas, load shedding decreased from almost 12-14 hours in 2013 to four hours in December 2016.” Dagha said during the last two years, recovery rate was as high as 93 percent, which contributed Rs93 billion to national exchequer.

Transmission and distribution losses were reduced to the lowest-ever 17.80 percent by 2016, again benefiting the exchequer by Rs23 billion, he added. Power secretary said aggregate technical and commercial losses stood at 23 percent in 2016, “unprecedented not only in Pakistan but in the region and this saved an amount of Rs116 billion for the nation.”

He further said efforts are afoot towards achieving zero percent load-shedding across the board. “In line with the vision of the Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif all possible efforts had been made for development and strengthening of the power sector.”

The ECC appreciated the performance of the ministry of water and power and directed the ministry to ensure completion of remaining development and reform initiatives as per timelines.

The meeting, after considering a proposal from the power ministry, accorded approval to the issuance of sovereign guarantee in respect of a syndicated term finance facility for the power sector.

The ECC also deferred another proposal by the ministry of water and power on withholding tax on dividend for 878-kilometre long high voltage direct current transmission line from Matiari to Lahore for inter-ministerial discussion. The committee asked the ministry to resubmit the proposal.

The meeting discussed a proposal by the ministry of industries and production to release Rs1.035 billion to Utility Stores Corporation on account of maintaining subsidised prices of 11 essential items.

The meeting, however, put off the fund release and directed the ministry to conduct a special audit for the sale and purchase prices of certain items, within 15 days to determine the need subsidies.

