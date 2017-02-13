LAKKI MARWAT: The kidnappers set free the official of Fata Education Directorate in the wee hours of Sunday. An official said that gunmen had kidnapped Deputy Director Fata Education Mohibur Rehman near Kaliwal Hotel on the Indus Highway on Saturday. He said that the kidnapping incident prompted the police to launch search operation in the adjacent localities and close roads leading to tribal regions. "Following the directives of district police officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, police had also tightened checking on the checkposts near Bannu, Karak, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Mianwali," said the official.

Kidnappers set free official in Lakki was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 13, 2017 and was last updated on February 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185976-Kidnappers-set-free-official-in-Lakki/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kidnappers set free official in Lakki" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185976-Kidnappers-set-free-official-in-Lakki.