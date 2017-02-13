FAISALABAD: State Minister for Water and Power Abid Ali Sher said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would get a clean chit in the Panama case. He also slammed the PTI while talking to the media on Sunday. He said there should be a museum for the PTI members, where their mummies should be kept. He said Nawaz would go to the people after getting a clean chit in the Panama case whereas people would drag Imran Khan on the roads after some time.

He also discussed the cricket controversy and said the PCB should do training of the players as most of them come from uneducated backgrounds.

