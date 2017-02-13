MANSOORA: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haq on Sunday said the Supreme Court should do accountability (ehtesab) of all.

Talking to the media here, he said Pakistan was going through a difficult time whereas the US was also supporting India on the Kashmir issue. He said Pakistan took dictation from the US, causing all the problems. He also asked how Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had made so much money.

He said the Qatari prince’s letter cannot save the PM. Siraj said the SC should set an example in the Panama case as they had huge expectations from the court. He said the JI would also put pressure on the Election Commission of Pakistan to follow articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

