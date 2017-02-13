We will teach Imran politics: Saad

Abid Sher says some people maligning security institutions for personal gains

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Muhammad Saad Rafique has said that PTI leader Imran Khan needs to learn politics.

He said China is investing billions of dollars in Pakistan through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. Saad Rafique said, “We have not disappointed the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.”

He said today the back of terrorists and terrorism has been broken. He said it is their responsibility to teach politics to Imran Khan. “We will teach the art of politics to Imran,” he said. He said Pervez Khattak, Murad Ali Shah and Bilawal Zardari should compete with Shahbaz Sharif in performance.

Rafique said, “We have come through votes and will go through votes. We will not go through threats sit-ins and conspiracy. It is the decision of the people of Pakistan that the change will occur in the country through vote.”

He said voters of Pakistan will make decision and some conspirators could not make a decision. He said the majority will not accept the decision of the minority. He said the opponents should seek votes from people for brining a change.

Addressing a public meeting in his constituency NA125 in Lahore, he said that progress is being witnessed in various economic sectors, including Pakistan Railways. Saad Rafique said every step is being taken for the welfare of people.

He said that it was Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who made Pakistan a nuclear power, constructed motorways, started metro bus projects and brought huge foreign investments in the country.

He said the law and order situation has improved considerably in the country and the backbone of terrorists and terrorism broken. He said bomb blasts do occur in the country but their intensity is very low. He said the hours of electricity loadshedding have been decreased.

He said Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari did not increase even a single megawatt electricity in the national grid during their tenures. Saad Rafique said that the world was saying Pakistan would default but today the world is saying that the economy of Pakistan is progressing. “We are not Imran Khan who will say I will bring change in nine days or 90 days. Running the country is not child’s play.”

Saad Rafique said that bringing an improvement in the country is serious work adding that the people never heard Nawaz Sharif insulting his opponents. He said insulting others did not reflect leadership, adding that it is not leadership to level baseless allegations against others and when time comes for provision of proof, then run away.

He said that Imran Khan told lies regarding election rigging and now he is lying over the PanamaLeaks issue. He said Imran Khan has no proof. He urged the PTI leadership to give up the use of indecent language and pay attention to welfare of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said PML-N overcame the dengue epidemic in Punjab but Imran Khan is unable to kill fierce rats in Peshawar.

In Faisalabad, State Minister for Water and Power Chaudhry Abid Sheir Ali said nowadays some people had indulged in mudslinging on security institutions for political purposes, which was wrong. He said that the security institutions should be respected.

Regarding the PanamaLeaks, he said that the PML-N wanted an early decision on Panama case, saying that they did not want to go for polls with the stigma of Panama. He came down hard on Shah Mehmood Quraishi saying that he is exploiting his spiritual followers.

Abid Sher Ali accused Sheikh Rashid Ahmed of grabbing of Lal Haveli adding that Lal Haveli was a trust of people, which would be returned to them. He vowed to settle poor people in Lal Haveli.

