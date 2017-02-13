LAHORE: The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) along with chemists, wholesalers/retailers and distributors has announced a strike on Monday (today) against what it called ‘killer amendments’ to the Drugs Act 1976, but he Young Doctors Association (YDA), Pakistan, has rejected the strike call, supporting the new law to tighten noose around people involved in trade of fake and costly medicines.

“The ‘controversial’ amendments passed through Drugs (Amendment) Act 2017, passed by the Punjab Assembly on February 8, 2017, will fan provincialism as the amendments have been made without taking stakeholders into confidence,” said PPMA Chairman Dr Tahir Azam, Punjab Chemists Council Chairman Nisar Chaudhry, Mian Asad Shujaur Rehman, Hamid Raza, Dr Riaz Ahmad, Mian Zakaur Rehman and others while addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Sunday.

They said the amendments were against the federation as they would affect medicines’ trade among provinces. They called the amendments in contravention of WHO and FDA laws besides being against the constitution of Pakistan and human rights. They demanded that the Punjab government implement the Drugs Act 1976 and the DRAP Act 2012 in letter and spirit, saying that the amendments would destroy the pharmaceutical business and lead to unemployment of lakhs of families as well as denial of quality medicines at cheap rates to poor patients. They announced that they would observe shutdown at Lohari Medicine Market and all other wholesale and retail outlets in Punjab.

Meanwhile, YDA, Pakistan, General Secretary Dr Salman Kazmi, in a statement, said the amendments to the Drugs Act 1976 aimed at enhancing punishment for those selling spurious and low quality drugs. “Medicine dealers are earning billions of rupees and their business should be regulated,” he said, adding that the prices of medicines should also be brought down. He urged the government to implement the Drugs (Amendment) Act 2017 in letter and spirit.

0



0







Medicine dealers announce strike amid YDA opposition was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 13, 2017 and was last updated on February 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185963-Medicine-dealers-announce-strike-amid-YDA-opposition/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Medicine dealers announce strike amid YDA opposition" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185963-Medicine-dealers-announce-strike-amid-YDA-opposition.