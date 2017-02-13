RAHIM YAR KHAN: Farmers held protest demonstrations on Sunday in Rahim Yar Khan, Channi Goth and Kot Samaba against the Supreme Court ruling barring mills from crushing sugarcane.

In Rahim Yar Khan, thousands of growers blocked the inter-provincial route by parking their tractor-trolleys on Shahi Road and burning tyres. With rotis hanging by their necks, they beat their chests in protest and lied down on the road. One of the protesters also attempted suicide in protest. He doused himself in petrol and tried to set himself on fire. However, people present on the scene overpowered him and stopped him from doing so.

The Supreme Court had declared illegal relocation of Chaudhry Sugar Mills near Kot Samaba, Ittefaq Sugar Mills near Channi Goth and Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills near Ali Pur and barred them from crushing sugarcane.

Following the court orders, these mills stopped crushing operations. As a result, thousands of tractor-trolleys laden with sugarcane have lined up outside these mills, and standing there for the last three, four days. Cutting of sugarcane crop has also stopped in the fields.

Thousands of growers staged a sit-in from 8am to 6pm against stopping of crushing by mills. They requested the Supreme Court to take into account their sufferings and allow the mills to start crushing process for this season, at least.

ASP Khanpur Circle Farooq Bajrani told the media on the occasion that police from four stations had been deployed there to control the situation but they could not manage it for a long time. R Y Khan Assistant Commissioner Dr Adnan said that they were trying to resolve the issue through talks with sugar-cane growers.

Also, farmers held protest demonstrations on National Highway and blocked the road. Meanwhile, Ittefaq Sugar Mills General Manager Cane Mirza Muhammad Ali and Abubakr Butt told the media mills operations had been stopped due to the SC orders and crushing would not start until the court permission in this regard.

