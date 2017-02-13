Two Indian soldiers and two civilians also among the dead

SRINAGAR: Eight people, including four freedom fighters, were killed in the Indian Held Kashmir on Sunday after a gunbattle broke out between the freedom fighters and the Indian Army, officials said.

The encounter took place in a south Kashmir village when the military and police surrounded it and a firefight broke out.“Four terrorists were killed and four weapons were recovered from the encounter site,” army spokesman in Srinagar, Col Manish, told reporters. “Two soldiers were also killed and three injured during the encounter.”

Two civilians, including the son of the owner of the house in which the militants were hiding, also died, police said.Clashes occurred between government forces and protesters in the aftermath of the battle and at least 25 people were injured, including 12 with bullet injuries, authorities said.

Three militants managed to escape, and a heavy police contingent has been deployed in the area “to maintain law and order”, police added.Dozens of civilians were injured after security forces fired pellets and burst teargas shells to break up protests near the encounter site. Clashes erupted after forces cordoned off the Nagbal village and conducted searches after inputs about the presence of terrorists.

The civilian, who was killed in the encounter, is the son of the man in whose house the militants were allegedly hiding. Intelligence input was clear that militants were hiding in a house in the village following which a security ring was thrown around the locality so that no militants could escape.

