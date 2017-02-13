LAHORE: Four people were injured in firing between two groups in the Kahna area on Sunday. Rescuers removed the four injured victims to hospital where their condition was state to be stable. Police claimed to have arrested six persons involved in the firing.

LAHORE: Two labourers were injured when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in the Hunjarwal area. Locals pulled the injured labourers out of the debris and took them to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

