CHARSADDA: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Sunday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was making efforts to address the reservations of certain political parties over the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to reporters at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Aurangzeb Khan, he said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mehmood Khan Achakzai also had reservations over the merger plans.

"Their reservations would be addressed and the next cabinet meeting would take a decision on the issue," he maintained. He added that the government had taken to the decision of merger to bring the people of Fata into mainstream.

He said that Sartaj Aziz-led committee had consulted all the stakeholders in Fata and submitted the report to the prime minister. He said that the Fata parliamentarian's input was also included in the report.

He added that National Assembly and Senate had approved the recommendation, adding that the reforms committee had briefed the two leaders and prime minister would also meet them to discuss the issue with them.

He said that tribespeople have been given the options, a separate province, statue like the Gilgit-Baltistan and merger, and they favoured the last option. He said that Pakistan wanted cordial relations with all neighbours, including India and Afghanistan.

