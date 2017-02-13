KP PCS officers threaten strike from February 20

PESHAWAR: The officers belonging to the provincial service cadres threatened to boycott the census related duties and announced schedule for strike in protest against the administration for "ignoring genuine issues" impeding their career progression.

The officers at a meeting on Sunday announced an elaborate strike schedule tentatively starting from February 20 to press the government and Establishment and Administration departments to resolve the issues related to the career progression, posting and promotion of the officers belonging to the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) and Provincial Management Service (PMS) cadres.

Coordinator of the PCS Officers Association, Fahad Ikram Qazi told The News that the officers "sounded very serious at the meeting about the attitude of the authorities concerned who continued to ignore the issues they (officers) have been facing for years." He said the meeting took stock of the issues related to the career and professional wellbeing of the PMS and PCS officers.

He said the meeting was informed that the chief secretary had committed through secretaries Home and Establishment to comply with the chief minister's directives regarding the solution of the problems being faced by the officers of the PCS and PMS. He said the pledge was not honoured and even after the passage of one month time no serious step was taken to implement these directives.

He said the meeting was informed of the reports that the Establishment Department had moved a summary in this regard but still nothing practical has been done. About the specific demands of the officers, PCS association coordinator said they had conveyed these to the chief minister, chief secretary and the ministerial committee constituted by the chief minister.

"They accepted our plea but still none of our demands could be met properly," he said. Fahad Qazi added, "Not a single posting has been withdrawn of the 10 biased transfers made during the tenure of former chief secretary despite clear directions of the chief minister. Instead they are further being victimised in various ways.

No action at all on parity in postings of deputy commissioners (DCs), political agents (PAs) and secretaries. Executive allowance at the rate of 2.5 basic is yet to be approved for the civil servants. Not a single deputationist has been sent back so far. There are more than 100 inexperienced lot occupying key positions illegally.

Apportionment formule of 1993 which is the basis of human resource disaster in public sector has not yet to be annulled by the provincial Assembly and irregularities in postings, allotment of vehicles and residences in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata)."

He said, "Irony is that the government committed several months ago to implement the ministerial committee report and chief minister's directives to resolve all these issues and several others, but the chief minister's directivesfile is gathering dust in the shelves of the Establishment Department. Fahad Qazi said it caused despair among the 700 PMS officers and the PCS association who had then unanimously decided to pursue the struggle for their rights at all costs.

He said that all the focal persons would be directed to arrange corner meetings at all districts and departments and raise funds to meet strike expenses and other financial obligations during the strike starting by next week.

The meeting, he said, announced a tentative schedule for strike that would begin with wearing of black armbands by the PMS and PCS officers across the province and Fata from February 20. The officers would also boycott all census related duties in case the authorities did not respond to their demands and complete pen-down strike would start from February 27, he concluded.

