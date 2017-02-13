New hospitals being set up to lessen burden on Allied, DHQ hospitals: Sana

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that the provincial government is giving special attention to provide the most advanced health facilities to the patients at their doorsteps.

He said this in a briefing about pace of work on the Government General Hospital, Samanabad, extension project here on Sunday. He said that the hospital was being expanded from 50 beds to 255 beds at the cost of Rs 1 billion. He said that the six-storey building was near completion.

PMC Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar, District Health Authority CEO Dr Nawazish Goraya, Allied Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Rashid Maqbool, Government General Hospital, Samanabad, Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Fakhar, AC City Bilawal Abro and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, addressing a public gathering, Punjab Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah Khan said that the government believed in serving the masses. He said that new hospitals were being established in different parts of the city to decrease the burden on Allied and DHQ hospitals, besides up-gradation of existing hospitals. He said that the Punjab government had allocated Rs 43.83 billion in the current fiscal year for strengthening the health sector and revamping the hospitals. Rana Sanaullah said that the Government General Hospital, Samanabad, would be upgraded to the status of a DHQ hospital.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the government was fully unwavering to boost the health sector in line with the modern technology, the minister added. He said that a comprehensive strategy had been evolved for revamping the DHQ and THQ hospitals. He said that the largest Children Hospital of Asia was being completed in Faisalabad in which outdoor and emergency facilities had been made functional. The minister took a round of the hospital and reviewed medical facilities being provided to the patients. He met members of the Samanabad Welfare Society and appreciated its services. He expressed satisfaction over the facilities being extended to the patients in the hospital.

PMC Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar said that the administrative affairs and medical facilities in the government hospitals of the city were being made computerised for ensuring good governance. He said that various reforms had been introduced in the Allied, DHQ and General hospitals for their smooth functioning. He expressed his commitment to provide all-out medical cover to each and every patient and rapid development of medical institutions under the vision of CM Shahbaz Sharif.

Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Fakhar briefed the Punjab minister about the hospital extension project and highlighted the role of the Samanabad Welfare Society. Due to overcrowdedness of the patients, it was utmost need to expand the hospital, he added. He thanked Punjab Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for providing funds for upgradation of the hospital.

