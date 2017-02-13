CHARSADDA: The activists of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and residents of various areas Sunday took out protest rally against the transfer of five specialist doctors from the district.

Led by QWP Kiramat Shah and JI Ahmad Ali, the protesters, carrying banners and placards, walked through various areas and gathered outside the Charsadda Press Club. Later, speaking at a press conference, they said that transfer of five specialist doctors including gynecologist, orthopaedic, ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialists from Charsadda to Swabi would not be tolerated.

"District Headquarters Hospital in Charsadda already short of 27 doctors and transfer of five specialists would create a crisis-like situation," Kiramat Shah said, adding that all parties in their terms had ignored Charsadda in the development projects. They said people of the area needed doctors in the hospital and their transfer would be resisted. They asked the provincial government to withdraw notification of the transfers or else all roads would be blocked and district health officer (DHO)'s office would be besieged.

