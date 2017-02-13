ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Model Colleges have been facing shortage of teaching staff particularly in the senior sections, says a press release. The principals of the model colleges have left no option but to shift many teachers of junior sections to the senior section. The temporary arrangement has brought many problems for the lady teachers of the junior sections as they are not meant to teach the middle or high classes of the colleges.

As workload of a teacher matters a lot for imparting quality education to the students. They have been assigned the classes of senior sections which is the duty of a separate cadre i.e. lecturers and professors.

Instead of making a permanent and effective arrangement the administration has relied on the short term solution which has added to the challenges of the junior teachers. This short term measure has compromised on the promise of quality education for the students of junior section. It is reliably learnt that there are two separate buildings in each of 20 model colleges, one for junior section and other for senior section.

Teachers are appointed separately for both the sections. As many as 5 teachers of junior section of Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) I-10/4, 6 teachers of IMCG F-6/2 (street 25), 6 teachers of IMCG I-8/4 and all the teachers of evening shift have been transferred to senior section of their respective colleges. Similarly 4 teachers of junior section of IMCB I-8/3, 4 teachers of IMCG F-10/2, 3 teachers of F-11/1, 3 teachers of I-10/1, 3 teachers of F-8/1 and 3 teachers of ICG are working in senior sections of the colleges of their placement.

