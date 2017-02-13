LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain, commenting on the statement of Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, said that he declared the detention of Hafiz Saeed as part of National Action Plan (NAP).

“When National Action Plan was formulated, he along with Mushahid Hussain Sayed, had represented their party in which there was no mention anywhere of Hafiz Saeed,” he said. Talking to media men on Sunday after meeting with Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Mishal Yasin Malik at his residence in Lahore, he said, “Kashmiris’ struggle will surely bear fruit and be successful.” He said, “Sartaj Aziz says that relations with Afghanistan are complicated whereas we have been saying for years together that without talking to Afghanistan there can be no peace in the region but present government of Pakistan has taken no step in this regard.”

“There was tension during the previous governments also but process of mutual visits and exchange of delegations continued but now this work has come to a standstill,” he added. Ch Shujat Hussain further said that, “Iran, India and Afghanistan are three big countries of which the government accepts relations are bad but we are not saying relations with third country are so better.” He said, “relations with Afghanistan and Iran should be improved.”

About his meeting with Mishal Malik, wife of Kashmiri Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik, Ch Shujat Hussain said, “The world community should take notice of oppression and atrocities of occupying Indian army in held Kashmir.” “People of Pakistan are with Kashmiris, without giving right of self-determination to people of occupied Kashmir, the agenda of partition of Indian sub-continent is incomplete,” he said.

Mishal Yasin Malik expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ch Shujat Hussain and said, “Pakistan Muslim League has always extended full support for the struggle of Kashmiris and raised voice against atrocities in occupied Kashmir.”

0



0







No mention of Hafiz Saeed in NAP, says Shujaat was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 13, 2017 and was last updated on February 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185929-No-mention-of-Hafiz-Saeed-in-NAP-says-Shujaat/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "No mention of Hafiz Saeed in NAP, says Shujaat" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185929-No-mention-of-Hafiz-Saeed-in-NAP-says-Shujaat.