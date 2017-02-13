Says Rs14 bn interest-free loans to be given in two years; those who

Lahore: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the youth are the valuable asset to Pakistan as the country’s future relies on them.

Since 60 percent of the country’s population comprises the youth so provision of modern education is essential to the youth for the bright future of the nation, he said, adding that like in the past, once again Punjab government would leave no stone unturned in providing modern education to them and empower them.

The chief minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PML-N which called on him on Sunday. He said that under the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme” interest-free loans were being provided to the youth, and with the introduction of the scheme, the lives of hundreds of thousands of families had been transformed.

The chief minister said that interest-free loans worth Rs 26.5 billion had so far been distributed under this scheme and 1.3 million families had benefited from the programme. He said that in the coming two years, interest-free loans worth Rs 14 billion would be given which would benefit 7 lakh more families.

The chief minister said that those who were against the progress and development of Pakistan were also not happy with the introduction of development programmes for the youth of the country. He said the youth was fed up with those who made tall claims of promoting young leadership but had done nothing to empower them.

Shahbaz Sharif said those who spread darkness in every corner of the country were today giving lectures on corruption. He said that the ongoing progress and development in the country was a problem for the opposition.

Those who staged street protests and insulted institutions of the country spread the culture of abuse in the country. He said, "We will fulfill every promise made to the people of this country to win the hearts and minds of public.

"Chief Minister E-Employment Scheme” is another revolutionary programme of Punjab government which had provided modern education to hundreds of the youth. The chief minister said that under the Skill Development Programme, special attention had been paid to train unemployed youth of Pakistan for acquiring productive skills for gainful employment.

He said, "We are moving fast towards achieving the target of training 2 million youth till 2018. With the help of Skills Development Programme, we are able to resolve problems like poverty and unemployment in the country."

