Three-day Tour-de Galiyat Cycling Race concludes in Nathiagali

ABBOTTABAD: The last leg of the thrilling Tour-de Galiyat Cycling Race concluded at the scenic Nathiagali in Galiyat region on Sunday.

Najibullah of the Wapda clinched first position, while Habibullah and Niamatullah of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) stood second and third, respectively, in the last stage of the cycling sports gala.

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association (KPCA) had organised the three-day cycling race. It was meant to attract foreign and domestic racers and tourists to the serene sites of the province.

Over 80 cyclists, including six from Afghanistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab, Wapda, Pakistan Army, SSGC, Karachi, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), Pakistan Ordnance Factory Wah (POF) participated in the race.

The cyclists covered 32km distance from Abbottabad to Nathiagali where the event concluded with a colourful ceremony. Special assistant to chief minister, Mushtaq Ghani, was the chief guest, who gave away trophy and prizes to the position holders.

Director Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tariq Mehmood, TCKP General Manager Muhammad Ali Syed, Secretary General Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President Afghanistan Cycling Federation Sadiq Siddiqui, KPCA president Nisar Ahmed, Secretary Taifur Zarin, cyclists and a large number of spectators were present on the occasion.

Mushtaq Ghani said that organising cycling race was a good step to give a positive message to the world that peace had been restored in the region. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government had taken a number of measures for the promotion of sports and tourism in the province.

The special assistant said the provincial government had approved 80 sports grounds at district and tehsil level, out of which 50 were near completion. He added that work was going on the remaining playgrounds and will soon be completed. He welcomed the participation of Afghanistan cyclists in the race and hoped that it would further cement the brotherly relations between the two neighbouring countries.

0



0







Three-day Tour-de Galiyat Cycling Race concludes in Nathiagali was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 13, 2017 and was last updated on February 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185927-Three-day-Tour-de-Galiyat-Cycling-Race-concludes-in-Nathiagali/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Three-day Tour-de Galiyat Cycling Race concludes in Nathiagali" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185927-Three-day-Tour-de-Galiyat-Cycling-Race-concludes-in-Nathiagali.