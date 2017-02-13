OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday hailed the US veto of a Palestinian to be named UN envoy to Libya, saying the world body failed to give equal consideration to Israelis.

"I was informed of the possibility of the appointment of Salaam Fayyad to a UN position," he said at Israel’s weekly cabinet meeting.

"I said that the time has come for reciprocity in the UN’s relations with Israel and free gifts cannot be constantly given to the Palestinian side," Netanyahu said, welcoming the US veto. "The time has come for positions and appointments to be made to the Israeli side as well," he said, quoted in a statement issued by the prime minister’s office.

According to Israeli media reports, the Jewish state could accept the appointment of Fayyad, a former Palestinian premier, if Tzipi Livni, a former foreign minister of Israel, were offered the post of a UN deputy secretary of state.

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday defended his choice of Fayyad to be the UN peace envoy to Libya, a day after the United States blocked the appointment. The choice "was solely based on Mr Fayyad’s recognised personal qualities and his competence for that position", said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

