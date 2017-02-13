RIO DE JANEIRO: Relatives of police in Brazil blockaded law enforcement stations Sunday in a protest over pay despite an agreement to end an officers’ strike and limited police presence in some of the southeastern state’s cities.

At least 137 people have been reported killed amid looting and robbery in Espirito Santo state since police went on strike a week ago demanding better pay.

According to an agreement Friday night between local authorities and police representatives, a copy of which was obtained by AFP, the police were meant to return to work from 7:00 am Saturday (0900 GMT).

In exchange, they would not face disciplinary action. But the deadline came and went, and the situation remained unchanged.

