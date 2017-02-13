THESSALONIKI, Greece: Greek soldiers on Sunday successfully defused a World War II bomb in Thessaloniki, the country’s second largest city, after evacuating tens of thousands of people from the area.

The bomb, containing nearly 250 kilograms of explosives, was unearthed in the northern port city during road works last week. It was found near a petrol station.

"The first phase, the defusal was a total success," said regional security chief Apostolos Tzitzikostas at midday, less than an hour after the demining team started operations.

"The bomb’s removal from the site begins," Tzitzikostas added, explaining that the bomb would be taken to an army firing range nearby.

The start of the operation was slightly delayed as police removed a camera that had been placed above the crater by a Greek media outlet in breach of guidelines for covering the event.

Some 70,000 people were evacuated within a 1.9-kilometre radius of the site, affecting three working-class neighbourhoods west of the city centre.

Evacuation is "obligatory", Tzitzikostas told reporters Friday. The evacuation order remains in effect until the end of all operations, Tzitzikostas said on Sunday.

