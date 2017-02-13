LIVERPOOL: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes every team in the world would suffer without Sadio Mane after the Senegalese star marked his return with both goals in the 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Mane, back from a month on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, scored in a devastating first half performance at Anfield as Liverpool won their first Premier League match on 2017.

“You need somebody on the end who scores and he did fantastically well,” said Klopp. “He could have scored a third one. We missed Sadio in January but every team in the world would have missed him.”

