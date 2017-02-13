Brady checks Chelsea charge

LONDON: Home debutant Robbie Brady scored a memorable free-kick to earn Burnley a 1-1 draw on Sunday that prevented Chelsea moving 12 points clear at the Premier League summit.

Brady cancelled out an early strike from Pedro and the point stretched Chelsea’s lead to 10 points.

Brady’s goal continued his recent run of success against Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, with the winger having also scored the winning goal for Ireland against Conte’s Italy in the Euro 2016 group stage.

Burnley, whose home record is bettered only by second-place Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea themselves, looked like they might be swept away following an electrifying start from the league leaders.

But Sean Dyche’s team, who had won seven straight games at Turf Moor after losing to Manchester City in mid-November, showed great resilience and deservedly equalised after 24 minutes through Brady.

A foul by Nemanja Matic on Joey Barton on the edge of the area presented Brady, a club-record £13 million ($16.2 million, 15.3 million euros) signing from Norwich City last month, with his chance.

He took it in style, curling a magnificent 20-yard free-kick over the wall and into the top-left corner.

That cancelled out an equally impressive opener from Chelsea that was started, and finished, by Pedro in the seventh minute.

The Spanish winger helped begin the attack deep in his own half with a pass to Eden Hazard who, in turn, fed Victor Moses on the right.

After skipping past Brady’s crude challenge, Moses crossed for Pedro, who had covered nearly 70 yards, and his low, angled shot gave Tom Heaton no chance in the Burnley goal.

On Saturday, jet-heeled Sadio Mane scored a quick-fire brace as Liverpool revitalised their Premier League campaign with an impressive 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Senegalese flier Mane netted twice in three first-half minutes as Jurgen Klopp’s team claimed a first league win of 2017 at the sixth attempt and ended Spurs’ nine-game unbeaten run.

“It was how you have to play against Tottenham and of course we had to show a reaction,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “The reaction was perfect. It was an outstanding performance.”

Liverpool moved back into the top four, above Manchester City, who visit Bournemouth on Monday, and Manchester United, who briefly climbed above them after beating Watford 2-0.

Tottenham remain second, but they are now level on points with Arsenal after Alexis Sanchez scored twice to earn Arsene Wenger’s side a much-needed 2-0 victory over Hull City.

Liverpool badly missed Mane during his time at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal and he gave a dazzling display of his qualities with two goals in the first 18 minutes at Anfield.

For the first goal, in the 16th minute, he raced onto Georginio Wijnaldum’s incisive pass before lifting a shot past Hugo Lloris.

Two minutes later he made it 2-0 with his 11th goal of the season, sparking a raid on the Spurs box by robbing Eric Dier and then slamming in after Lloris had saved from Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino.

United closed to within a point of the Champions League places by beating Watford, Anthony Martial marking his return to the starting XI by scoring and setting up the opener for Juan Mata.

Jose Mourinho’s side have now gone 16 league games unbeaten and while they remain sixth, they are just a point below both Liverpool and City.

“Martial deserves the chance,” Mourinho told the BBC. “He has worked harder than ever in the last two weeks in the way I like: silence, but hard.”

He added: “In the first half the football was fabulous. When I got the job, they were saying at Manchester United you need to play football in a certain way and I agree.”

Seventh-place Everton squandered a chance to close on the teams above them after being held to a 0-0 draw at 15th-place Middlesbrough.

Sunderland remain bottom of the table after Southampton’s new Italian striker Manolo Gabbiadini scored a slick brace in a 4-0 win at the Stadium of Light.

Jason Denayer also put through his own goal before Shane Long completed the scoring in added time.

Second-bottom Crystal Palace were also beaten, Joe Allen scoring in the second half to give Stoke City a 1-0 win that saw Mark Hughes’s team climb to ninth.

Gareth McAuley was credited with a stoppage-time equaliser for West Bromwich Albion in a 2-2 draw at West Ham United.

After Nacer Chadli put West Brom ahead in the fifth minute, West Ham hit back through Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini, only for McAuley to get a decisive touch to Jonny Evans’s header at the death.

