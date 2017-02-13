KARACHI: Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) on Sunday took urine samples of seven riders for dope test. The test samples will be sent to India on Monday (today).

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) medical wing head Dr Waqar Ahmed took the samples of the riders at Islamabad, a senior PCF official Azhar Ali Shah told ‘The News’.

This is the first time that the PCF took such a step. It aims to keep Pakistan’s cycling clear of the menace of doping.

The PCF has specifically brought 20 bottles from Switzerland for the purpose. The cost of one bottle is Rs10,000. A single dope test will cost the PCF for Rs50,000.

“We will meet all the expenses of the tests. We have taken random samples and when we come to Karachi after a few days for an event there too we plan to take samples of some riders,” Shah said.

“The PCF is the only federation which has taken such an initiative,” Shah claimed.

Meanwhile, WAPDA’s Najeebullah won the Tour de Galliyat Cycle Race on Sunday.

Habibullah and Niamatullah of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively.The closing ceremony was held in Nathia Gali which was also graced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Mushtaq Ghani.

