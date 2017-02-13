Print Story
X
-
High-performing Pakistan fall in Blind T20 finalFebruary 13, 2017Print : Sports
BANGALORE: India performed well when it mattered the most to defend their title of the T20 Blind World Cup at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday, beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final by nine wickets.
Pakistan, who had been unbeaten before the final, batted first and put on board 197 for nine with Badar Munir scoring 57 off 37 balls, hitting eight fours and one six. He enjoyed support from Muhammad Jamil, who scored 24 from 15 balls. The duo put together 58 runs.
India’s Ketan Patel and Jaffar Iqbal took two wickets each.
Ajay Kumar Reddy and Prakasha Jayaramaiah gave India a commanding start. India reached the target in the 18th over.