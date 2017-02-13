SYDNEY: Sydney FC have stretched their winning run in the A-League to 19 games and pulled ahead of their title rivals as they closed in on an Australian record of 20 unbeaten matches.

The Sky Blues were clinical in their 3-1 win over New Zealand’s Wellington Phoenix at home on Thursday, with Milos Ninkovic once again adding his name to the scoresheet.

The Serbian midfielder has been outstanding in a stellar season for Graham Arnold’s side, and was also involved in the two other goals from Rhyan Grant and Brazilian Bobo.

Third-placed Brisbane Roar and fourth-placed Melbourne City drew 2-2 on Saturday night, while Melbourne Victory — who trail Sydney by 12 points — will play Newcastle FC away on Monday.

Mid-table Perth Glory thrashed cellar-dwellers Adelaide United 5-0 at the South Australian side’s home ground on Friday, putting away three goals in the first half.

Ninth-placed Central Coast Mariners upset Sydney’s cross-town rivals Western Sydney Wanderers on Sunday, defeating them 2-0 away.

