-
Soaring Sydney maintain A-League winning streakFebruary 13, 2017Print : Sports
SYDNEY: Sydney FC have stretched their winning run in the A-League to 19 games and pulled ahead of their title rivals as they closed in on an Australian record of 20 unbeaten matches.
The Sky Blues were clinical in their 3-1 win over New Zealand’s Wellington Phoenix at home on Thursday, with Milos Ninkovic once again adding his name to the scoresheet.
The Serbian midfielder has been outstanding in a stellar season for Graham Arnold’s side, and was also involved in the two other goals from Rhyan Grant and Brazilian Bobo.
Third-placed Brisbane Roar and fourth-placed Melbourne City drew 2-2 on Saturday night, while Melbourne Victory — who trail Sydney by 12 points — will play Newcastle FC away on Monday.
Mid-table Perth Glory thrashed cellar-dwellers Adelaide United 5-0 at the South Australian side’s home ground on Friday, putting away three goals in the first half.
Ninth-placed Central Coast Mariners upset Sydney’s cross-town rivals Western Sydney Wanderers on Sunday, defeating them 2-0 away.