KINGSTON, Jamaica: Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter, who returned to competition on Saturday as he battles a doping charge, has his eye on the athletics World Championships in London in August.

The 31-year-old who won an individual bronze in the men’s 100m at the 2013 Moscow World Championships has been a staple in the all-conquering Jamaican sprint relay teams that have swept all before them since 2008.

But a re-test of his sample from the 2008 Beijing Olympics was found to be positive for the banned substance methylhexaneamine, which resulted in Jamaica — and superstar Usain Bolt — being stripped of the gold medal last month.

Minutes after anchoring his MVP TC team to second in the men’s 4x100m relays at the 39th Milo Western Relays in Montego Bay and without mentioning his doping case, Carter said he was “grateful” to be competing again after being out of action for 17 months.

“Yes the World Championships are this year, but we still have a few meets to go before we get there, just one meet at a time,” said Carter, who hadn’t raced since a meeting in Rieti, Italy, in September of 2015.

0



0







Carter eyes London amid doping appeal was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 13, 2017 and was last updated on February 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185900-Carter-eyes-London-amid-doping-appeal/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Carter eyes London amid doping appeal" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185900-Carter-eyes-London-amid-doping-appeal.