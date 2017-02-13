ST. MORITZ, Switzerland: Beat Feuz assuaged the absence through injury of Swiss teammate Lara Gut by storming to gold in the men’s downhill at the World Ski Championships on Sunday to drive a raucous home crowd wild.

Feuz, a bronze medallist at the 2015 Beaver Creek worlds, timed 1min 38.91sec down the slightly shortened Corviglia course, its diabolical ‘Free Fall’ 45-degree opening kick-out cut over fears of fog that had seen the downhill postponed from Saturday.

Erik Guay missed out on following in the footsteps of Hermann Maier (1999) and Bode Miller (2005) by claiming a speed double by just 0.12sec, the Canadian however adding silver to the gold he won in Wednesday’s super-G.

Austrian Max Franz, 27 and with just one World Cup victory to his name, took bronze, 0.37sec adrift of Feuz’s pace.

Defending world champion Patrick Kueng of Switzerland shared fourth place with Norway’s much-touted and super-G silver medal-winning Kjetil Jansrud, just two-hundredths of a second off the podium.

Austria’s defending Olympic champion Matthias Mayer finished down in 11th (+0.86).

Despite the race starting with fog patches up top, racers soon glided into perfect sunny conditions, a large partisan flag-waving crowd of some 35,000 basking in anticipation in the finish area.

