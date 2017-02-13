Bangladesh battle for survival in India Test

-
Bangladesh battle for survival in India TestFebruary 13, 2017Print : Sports
HYDERABAD, India: India’s bowlers led by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tightened the noose on Bangladesh here on Sunday, who face an uphill battle for survival on a final-day track in the one-off Test.
Chasing a daunting 459 for victory, the visitors were precariously placed on 103 for three at stumps on day four. Mahmudullah on nine and Shakib Al Hasan on 21 were at the crease.
Ashwin, who became the fastest bowler to claim 250 Test wickets during Bangladesh’s first innings, struck twice in the visitors’ chase to take his wickets tally to 252 in his 45th match.
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja chipped in to dismiss a fighting Soumya Sarkar for 42 and end his 60-run second-wicket stand with Mominul Haque.
Haque (27) himself went four runs later. The left-right batting combination of Mahmudullah and Shakib then put on 28 runs to play out the rest of the session.
India need just seven wickets to seal the Test while the visitors must score another 356 to win — or bat out three more sessions to save the match.
India, who did not enforce the follow-on after bowling out Bangladesh for 388, lost two early wickets but Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli (38) put on 67. Shakib’s left-arm spin checked India’s surge with two wickets including that of Kohli, who gave a catch to mid-wicket in his search for boundaries.
But Pujara kept on carting the bowlers to all parts of the ground, smashing six fours and a six during his 58-ball stay.
Earlier, Ashwin had raced to the 250th scalp of his career after dismissing Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim for 127 — the final wicket of the innings.
Ashwin, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, surpassed Australia’s legendary paceman Dennis Lillee, who took 48 matches to reach the same mark.
Rahim had led Bangladesh’s resistance for nearly three sessions before falling foul of 30-year-old Ashwin, who has so far claimed 59 wickets in the current season.
Bangladesh batting coach Thilan Samaraweera also praised Ashwin’s “variation and skill-set”, but called for a concerted effort against a top-quality bowling attack.
Ninth-ranked Bangladesh, who have never won a Test against India, are playing their first Test on Indian soil since gaining five-day status in 2000.
Score Board
India won toss
India 1st innings 687 DEC (V Kohli 204, M Vijay 108, W Saha* 106; Taijul 3-156)
Bangladesh 1st innings
Tamim Iqbal run out 24
Soumya Sarkar c Saha b Yadav 15
Mominul Haque lbw b Yadav 12
Mahmudullah lbw b Sharma 28
Shakib Al Hasan c Yadav b Ashwin 82
*†Mushfiqur Rahim c Saha b Ashwin 127
Sabbir Rahman lbw b Jadeja 16
Mehedi Hasan Miraz b Kumar 51
Taijul Islam c Saha b Yadav 10
Taskin Ahmed c Rahane b Jadeja 8
Kamrul Islam Rabbi not out 0
Extras (lb 15) 15
Total (all out; 127.5 overs) 388
Fall: 1-38, 2-44, 3-64, 4-109, 5-216, 6-235, 7-322, 8-339, 9-378, 10-388
Bowling: Kumar 21-7-52-1; Sharma 20-5-69-1; Ashwin 28.5-7-98-2; Yadav 25-6-84-3; Jadeja 33-8-70-2
India 2nd innings
M Vijay c Rahim b Taskin 7
K L Rahul c Rahim b Taskin 10
C A Pujara not out 54
*V Kohli c Mahmudullah b Shakib 38
A M Rahane b Shakib 28
R A Jadeja not out 16
Extras (lb 5, w 1) 6
Total (4 wickets dec; 29 overs) 159
Did not bat: †W P Saha, R Ashwin, B Kumar, U T Yadav, I Sharma
Fall: 1-12, 2-23, 3-90, 4-128
Bowling: Taijul 6-1-29-0; Taskin Ahmed 7-0-43-2 (1w); Shakib 9-0-50-2; Mehedi 7-0-32-0
Bangladesh 2nd innings (target: 459 runs)
Tamim Iqbal c Kohli b Ashwin 3
Soumya Sarkar c Rahane b Jadeja 42
Mominul Haque c Rahane b Ashwin 27
Mahmudullah not out 9
Shakib Al Hasan not out 21
Extras (nb 1) 1
Total (3 wickets; 35 overs) 103
To bat: *†Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi
Fall: 1-11, 2-71, 3-75
Bowling: Kumar 5-2-14-0; Ashwin 16-6-34-2; Sharma 3-0-19-0 (1nb); Yadav 3-0-9-0; Jadeja 8-2-27-1
Umpires: M Erasmus (South Africa) and J S Wilson (West Indies). TV umpire: C B Gaffaney (New Zealand). Match referee: A J Pycroft (Zimbabwe)