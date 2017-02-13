WELLINGTON: New Zealand senior batsman Ross Taylor has again been kept out of the New Zealand Twenty20 squad named on Sunday to play South Africa later in the week.

New Zealand Cricket announced its Twenty20 and One-day International squads, with Corey Anderson and Tom Bruce preferred over Taylor to prop up the middle order in the game’s shortest form.

Leg spinner Ish Sodhi retained his place in the ODI squad along with Mitchell Santner, while big-hitting all-rounder Colin Munro was dropped with Jimmy Neesham taking over the number six spot.

New Zealand Twenty20 squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ben Wheeler.

