DUBAI: Pakistan cricket is once again grappling with the menace of corruption after two key players were thrown out of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) over suspected links with bookies.

Questions are being asked whether Pakistan’s cricket authorities will be able to protect the T20 league from international betting mafias.

Ask Shahid Afridi and the Pakistan captain will make it clear that unless the culprits are handed exemplary punishments such scandals will continue to surface.

“These things will continue unless we make an example out of them (players involved in corruption). Ban them from cricket forever. Don’t even let them play domestic cricket. Only then you can stop such incidents from happening”, Afridi, who is playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL, said in an interview on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a formal charge-sheet is being prepared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) against the two national cricketers for spot-fixing in PSL, reliable sources told Geo News.

Quoting reliable sources, the report said that the PCB has enough evidence that two cricketers agreed to spot fixing in meeting with the suspected bookie, who is named as Yousuf.

“We have good evidence against these two,” said the source on condition of anonymity, adding that one player quickly reported the approach to the board while two others remained silence, but they didn’t agree to the offer.

On Saturday, PSL chairman Najam Sethi said an inquiry into Sharjeel Khan and Khalif Latif being linked to an international syndicate trying to corrupt Pakistan’s T20 league will take 10-15 days. “The matter will move forward after the inquiry is complete,” Sethi said.

