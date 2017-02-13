Team has been through hell, says Islamabad coach

Dean Jones confident that the defending champions will regroup

and move on after Sharjeel-Khalid setback

DUBAI: Spare a thought for Islamabad United. The franchise, which overcame a false start to win the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is in a state of turmoil after two of its key players – Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif – were sent back home after being singled out in a corruption scandal.

The very next day they were beaten by Lahore Qalandars in a match of the second edition of PSL in Dubai.

Captained by Misbah-ul-Haq, Islamabad will need to regain their confidence if they are to defend their title.

Ask Dean Jones, Islamabad’s coach, and he will tell you that the defending champions have “been through hell” over the last few days.

“Emotionally and physically the team has been through hell,” Jones said on Saturday night. “All in all, we’re trying to prepare these guys coming into the match and it’s not been the best preparation, I’ll be honest with that. The boys came here, they wanted to get out here and have some fun and play. Unfortunately it hasn’t worked that way,” he added.

“When you lose, it’s always difficult,” he said. “It’s our first loss in seven games if you want to look back from last year to now. It was a big game for us in a lot of ways but it’s one and one [a victory and a loss in 2017], and we are in a position a lot of teams would want to be in.

“The good thing is we’ve got a four-day spell now before our next game, when we go down to Sharjah. We’ll regroup, go out and enjoy each other’s company like we always do. It’s my job as a coach to remind them that we failed a bit today but we’re in a pretty good position.”

Jones said that Misbah had been a calming influence on the side.

“Misbah’s always calm, cool and collected,” he said. “He doesn’t give a lot of emotion away, that’s the good thing about him as not many people see the humorous side of him, but we’ve seen a bit of that over the past 24 hours to loosen things up. From our owners to Wasim and our senior players, it’s been a bit of a tough time but now we’ll regroup and we’ll get together and move on.

“Can I just say well done to the PCB? I think they have handled everything over the past 48 hours really well. We’re here to keep this great game clean and we’ll do everything we can to do that.”

0



0







Team has been through hell, says Islamabad coach was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 13, 2017 and was last updated on February 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185893-Team-has-been-through-hell-says-Islamabad-coach/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Team has been through hell, says Islamabad coach" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185893-Team-has-been-through-hell-says-Islamabad-coach.