Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ABD) signed an agreement on Tuesday (Feb 7) to facilitate the clean energy project. According to details, the ADB will provide $325 million to finance renewable energy sources in KP and Punjab. This is a laudable effort of the government since almost half of the rural population in the country remains deprived of electricity.

Back in November last year, board of directors of the ADB approved loan to enhance the country’s energy security. This project will be implemented over a period of five years – from 2017 to 2021 – and will provide sustainable and more reliable electricity to the people.

Wali Ejaz

Islamabad

