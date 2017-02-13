Children at work

Child labour is an outcome of excruciating poverty and is mostly prevalent in the rural areas of the country. It causes mental, physical, moral and social harm to children. Around 11 million children are working in the country, out of which 5.5 million are below the age of 10. In cities like Hyderabad or Karachi, children enter the workforce at the age of four or five years, making bangles and bracelets. This includes both boys and girls. Boys form 73 percent of the labour force while girls form 27 percent. Pakistan ranks number three in the world with the highest prevalence of child and forced labour despite a significant decline in the number of child labourers recorded worldwide. This scenario shows the willingness of the parents to send their children out to earn money.

I would like to invite the attention of the concerned authorities towards the issue of child labour in Pakistan. I request the government to set up schools to provide free education to those who can’t afford to pay for it.

Sirat Rashid

Karachi

