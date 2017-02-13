Dirty notes

This refers to the news report, ‘Seminar on ‘currency notes’’ (Feb 9). This is a laudable attempt on part of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to create awareness among its students on various aspects of our paper money.

It irks me to see currency notes with numeric and different types of scribbling on almost every currency note. To curb this habit among the people, the SBP should issue directives to all banks across the country to not accept notes with any kind of hand writing. A certain date should be set after which the transaction of such notes will be declined by banks.

Muhammad Hassan

Rawalpindi

