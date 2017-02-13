Balochistan, which is considered to be the richest province of Pakistan in terms of mineral wealth, is faced with many problems: substandard construction, unemployment, child labour and lack of education. The people of the province are treated unfairly. I have not seen any merciful leaders who understood the feelings of the people of Balochistan.

Turbat which is one of the popular cities of the province is undergoing construction. However, its citizens are in trouble due to the attitude of irresponsible construction workers and planners. Work is not being done on time and almost all the roads are blocked and dusty. The people who have been given the task of construction are not only underperforming but do not care at all. While the roads are being worked on, all the underground pipes are broken and the roads are flooded with dirty water. I humbly request the government of Pakistan and the district commissioner of Turbat to take action against these constructors who are not serious about their work. Turbat should be developed so that the lives of the citizens can improve.

Amir Badeer

Turbat

0



0







Neglected park was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 13, 2017 and was last updated on February 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185878-Neglected-park/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Neglected park" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185878-Neglected-park.