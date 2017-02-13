Crackdown on drugs

There has been an alarming rise in the use of narcotics and drugs among the students at the universities in Pakistan. Recently, two students of a well-known university in Islamabad were arrested for selling drugs to university students. On the directives of Islamabad High Court, the Islamabad police started an operation to cleanse the education institutions of this menace. Normally the students find it easy to deal in drug business or use them un-comprehended due to out of reach of police. The university’s administration is also normally lenient to the abuse of drugs. There are many causes of increasing number of students becoming prone to drug abuse. The easily availability of drugs and narcotics have made the students attractive to them.

The rigid scheme of studies and lack of co-curricular activities at many universities are also responsible for drug’s abuse among students. Sometimes, students seek refuge in drug abuse to get rid of the burden of studies. Lack of amusement and other activities make students attractive to drugs. The administration of universities should take serious note of the drug abuse. They should provide alternative sources of recreation to discourage its use. Student unions at universities should be activated to provide the students with platform to exhaust their energies. Also, awareness programmes at universities should be conducted to educate the students of its negative effects.

Sayyad A Khan

Peshawar

