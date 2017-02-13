Dangerous blood

According to some media reports, the transfusion of contaminated blood to two siblings infected them with HIV. This happened in a hospital in Islamabad. Since the parents of the children were not infected with the virus, it is believed that the children contacted the virus from the contaminated blood.

This shows the sad state of the country’s healthcare. The process of blood transfusion requires caution and care. Once the blood is drawn from a donor, it is cleaned. In fact, the medical history of the blood donor is also taken by hospitals so that patients don’t get infected with the virus present in the blood. This is a common practice and carried out in almost all hospitals around the world. Such incidents raise a big question on the government’s attitude towards the healthcare system. It is high time the health authorities took notice of the issue.

Gulab Meer

Kech

