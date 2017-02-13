Losing my savings

The National Saving Centre (NSC) was established to alleviate suffering of widows and senior citizens. It offers a safe and a ‘risk-free’ investment to the people. However, the return of these investments is very low. On every investment of Rs100,000, the monthly return is lower than 1 percent – Rs870. Previously, investors were withdrawing profit of Rs1300 per month.

When the prices of daily commodities, medicines and other essential items have already gone beyond the purchasing power of the majority of the people, a 30 percent decrease in the rate of profit is a severe blow to the people. The majority of investors belong to the poor class. Instead of reducing the miseries of the poor, the government is adding more to their financial problems. The finance minister is requested to look into the matter and ease the pain of investors.

Hassan Afzaal

Karachi

