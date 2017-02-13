LAKKI MARWAT: The kidnappers set free the official of Fata Education Directorate in the wee hours of Sunday. An official said that gunmen had kidnapped Deputy Director Fata Education Mohibur Rehman near Kaliwal Hotel on the Indus Highway on Saturday.

He said that the kidnapping incident prompted the police to launch search operation in the adjacent localities and close roads leading to tribal regions.

“Following the directives of district police officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, police had also tightened checking on the checkposts near Bannu, Karak, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Mianwali,” said the official.

He said that cops raided hideouts of criminal gangs in the border areas and also established temporary checking points on different roads to foil any possible attempt by kidnappers to shift the abducted official to tribal areas.

He claimed that noticing presence of law enforcers and increased patrolling, the kidnappers freed the abducted education official in the border area and disappeared. Rehman later told police in Serai Gambila police post that four kidnappers had bundled him into their car and took him to an unknown place.

“The kidnappers snatched cash, a watch and a mobile phone but they did not torture me,” he told police, adding that at 2:30am (Sunday) they (kidnappers) left him in a deserted place from where he managed to reach the house of a relative in Naurang town. A police official said that efforts were underway to trace and arrest the kidnappers.

Kidnapped official set free in Lakki was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 13, 2017 and was last updated on February 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185869-Kidnapped-official-set-free-in-Lakki/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kidnapped official set free in Lakki" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185869-Kidnapped-official-set-free-in-Lakki.