DAGGAR: Two shepherds were killed and their sister sustained injuries in an explosion caused by a hand-grenade in Khaista Baba village here on Sunday, a senior government official said.Buner’s Deputy Commissioner Zariful Mani told reporters that 14-year old Gulzada, his 16-year old brother Sultanzeb, 16, and their sister Bakhti Haram found a hand-grenade when they were grazing their flock of sheep in the Kotkay mountains. He added that they were playing with the hand-grenade when it exploded killing the two boys and injuring their sister.

