MANSEHRA: The people on Sunday blocked Karakoram Highway to protest the proposed inclusion of Palas into Upper Kohistan district.

“We want to record a peaceful protest to let government know that we are against

inclusion of Palas or any other part of Lower Kohistan district into ours, and if government went against our wishes we would resist its move,” Asadullah Qureshi, the district president of Qaumi Watan Party, told a protest gathering.

The protesters raised slogans in support of their demands and blocked Karakoram Highway for over an hour, causing inconvenience to commuters travelling between Gilgit-Baltistan and rest of the country. “Out fight is for our rights and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should respect people demand otherwise we would come onto streets for the indefinite period,” Asad Qureshi said.

